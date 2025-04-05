Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 508.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.18%.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

