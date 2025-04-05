Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SIGI

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.45. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,055,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,409,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

