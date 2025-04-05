Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TEVA

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of TEVA opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after buying an additional 19,242,468 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,374 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

