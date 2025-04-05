Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for MAR

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.05.

Marriott International Trading Down 4.5 %

Marriott International stock opened at $214.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.38. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,710,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

