Zacks Research Comments on Exelon’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 279,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 110.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

