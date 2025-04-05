Zacks Research Comments on KeyCorp’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,576 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,540,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

