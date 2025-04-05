Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Imperial Oil

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.67.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$90.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$86.96 and a 1-year high of C$108.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.78%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

