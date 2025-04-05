Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Ameren Earnings

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,048,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,125,000 after buying an additional 392,170 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameren by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,221,000 after purchasing an additional 334,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

