Zacks Research Predicts Adobe’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

Adobe stock opened at $349.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.66 and a 200-day moving average of $463.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a twelve month low of $348.80 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

