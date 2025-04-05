Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on OTCMKTS:CPKF Q1 Earnings

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron forecasts that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.50%.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
