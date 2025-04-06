20,000 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

FCF stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

