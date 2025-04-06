2,077,866 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,077,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,464,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

