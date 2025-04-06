352,749 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 352,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

