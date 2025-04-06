3,614,268 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,614,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,744,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,388 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 29,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

