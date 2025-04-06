Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 3664429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Wedbush decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

