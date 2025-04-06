Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.19.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Barclays downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.