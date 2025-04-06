Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $15.18 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

