Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.