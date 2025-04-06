Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,549,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223,402 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $861,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 32,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 44,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 28,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 106,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 18,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

GOOGL opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.38 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

