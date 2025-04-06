Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $102,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,533,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,524,000 after acquiring an additional 855,246 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 32,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 44,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 28,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 106,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.4 %

GOOGL opened at $145.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day moving average of $176.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.38 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.