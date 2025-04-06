American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.12.

American International Group Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of AIG opened at $78.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. American International Group has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

