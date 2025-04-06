Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE AMPX opened at $2.39 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $281.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $42,339.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,086.61. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,140. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

