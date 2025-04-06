Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

