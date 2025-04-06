ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $67.52 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78.

In related news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $191,776. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

