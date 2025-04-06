Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 9.0 %

AM stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,578,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $35,058,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,769.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 1,014,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,105,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 753,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 121.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 600,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

