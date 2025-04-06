Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) versus Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Head to Head Comparison

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out -92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust N/A -38.83% -15.05% Ares Commercial Real Estate -50.24% -8.64% -2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13 Ares Commercial Real Estate 1 5 0 0 1.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.64, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus price target of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 44.41%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $995.55 million 3.15 -$556.48 million ($3.80) -1.37 Ares Commercial Real Estate -$15.23 million -14.49 -$34.99 million ($0.65) -6.19

Ares Commercial Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Medical Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

