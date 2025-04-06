Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,082,153 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082,153 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.38% of Yext worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Yext by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

YEXT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.04 million, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.20. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

