Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 143,795 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 2,589.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 139,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 193.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth $3,355,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXPE stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,768.75. This represents a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $385,365.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 613,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,584,992.56. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

