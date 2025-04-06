Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 182,478 Shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,478 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,224.40. The trade was a 91.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. MSG Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

