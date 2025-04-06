Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 331,224 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,224 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 197.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRA. Citizens Jmp lowered ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

