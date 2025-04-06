Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 40,878 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $90.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

