Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 409.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

NYSE:BIO opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $221.18 and a one year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

