Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 56,531 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,531 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get OPENLANE alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE Trading Down 4.4 %

KAR stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Stephens raised shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.