Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 61,111 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 346.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $3,171,645.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,020,589.20. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $499,461.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,228.58. The trade was a 20.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,666 shares of company stock worth $7,010,081 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $36.43 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

