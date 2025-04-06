Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $414.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ferrari has a one year low of $399.27 and a one year high of $509.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.97.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RACE. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.29.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

