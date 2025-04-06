Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,731 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,925,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,494,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,704 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WK Kellogg by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WK Kellogg by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lowered WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.89.

KLG opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

