Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHF. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,131,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.