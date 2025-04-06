Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.55 Million Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MCRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.