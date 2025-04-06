Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.37 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 165.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.58% of Carter’s worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after acquiring an additional 366,293 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 170,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,830,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 2,799.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 103,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

