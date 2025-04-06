Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Employers were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Employers by 27.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Employers by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Employers by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

In related news, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,816. The trade was a 4.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,385 shares of company stock worth $276,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

