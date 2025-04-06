Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 312.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,028 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of Goosehead Insurance worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,597,000 after acquiring an additional 220,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 185,037 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $8,737,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 885.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $5,281,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $15,990,406.18. This represents a 24.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

