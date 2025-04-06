Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.98 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 84.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 62.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $648.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Central Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

