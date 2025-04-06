Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco de Chile by 293.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 18,631.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 858,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 81.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.39. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $28.64.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $2.1037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

BCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

