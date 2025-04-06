Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of Iridium Communications worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 3.9 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

