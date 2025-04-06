Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Granite Construction worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

In other Granite Construction news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $71.85 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

