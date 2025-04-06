Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 465,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,831,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $16,848,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $196.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

