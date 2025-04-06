Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2,022.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATMU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

