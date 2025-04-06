Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.91 Million Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,114,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,555,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 827,657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 311,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 546,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 274,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 4.8 %

LXP stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.38%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.