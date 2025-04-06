Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after purchasing an additional 662,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in DTE Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 907,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,512,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.