Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.95% of SilverCrest Metals worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,978,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,883,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5,874.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 657,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 646,143 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $4,313,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILV opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.98.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

